Two people arrested in Whitley County following traffic stop

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in southern Whitley County Monday, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department reported.

After conducting the traffic stop on HWY-1804, deputies with the sheriff’s department followed that up with a DUI investigation where the driver was brought into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, marijuana and suspected methamphetamine were found. The passenger inside the vehicle was also arrested for being intoxicated and having drug paraphernalia.

The passenger was also wanted from Indiana.

Sara Anne Vuchetich, 47-years-old, of Missouri, was arrested and charged with traffic charges, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance - first degree meth.

Ledford Lawson, 49, of Williamsburg, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lawson was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center and held for extradition to Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.