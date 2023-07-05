Tracking warm temperatures, pop-up storms for the second half of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Above-average temperatures will stick around for the second half of the work week. We are also tracking more pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight through Thursday Night

Most of the region stays dry, mild and muggy through tonight. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall risk is very low. We stay partly cloudy with lows falling into the upper-60s and lower-70s. We are also tracking the potential for dense fog tonight and early Thursday, so you may need some extra time on your Thursday morning commute.

Higher rain chances look to return on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Is it going to be a washout? No. Will it rain everywhere? No, but some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible under a partly sunny sky. Highs remain warm in the upper-80s.

We stay partly to mostly cloudy into Thursday night. Again, an isolated shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out, but most of the region will be dry. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-60s as more patchy fog will be possible.

Friday and The Weekend

The forecast does not change much as we close out the work week. We remain warm as highs top out in the upper-80s. We are also watching out for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, it will not be a washout, but you may need the umbrella at times. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s.

Scattered chances look to linger as we kick off the weekend, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs on Saturday remain in the upper-80s, and overnight lows bottom out in the upper-60s.

Temperatures may be slightly cooler on Sunday. Highs look to top out in the mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times. Lows dip into the upper-60s.

Tracking Some Changes Next Week

Just a First Alert, we are tracking some changes by Monday.

Models continue to hint at some cooler air filtering into the mountains.

Scattered showers will be possible, and highs look to stay in the mid-and-upper-70s.

We will keep an eye on it.

