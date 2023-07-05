Three people arrested in Laurel County in separate incidents

The London Police Department arrested three people during the last week (London Police Department).(MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department brought three people into custody in the last few days.

The first arrest occurred on June 30, when a Laurel County woman caused a crash while driving recklessly and under the influence.

Jill Sizemore, 42, of London, was involved in a crash on KY-192 near the KY-229 intersection. After officials with the police department contacted her, they reported that Sizemore said she was behind another vehicle involved, then suddenly moved forward for some reason and hit the vehicle in the rear.

Officers said they noticed strong odor of marijuana coming from Sizemore’s vehicle. Her eyes were red and glossy.

After failing several field sobriety tests, Sizemore was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and other traffic charges.

The second arrest happened on July 2 when a Laurel County man was driving a vehicle while under the influence.

Officials made the arrest when they pulled Terry D. Lynch, 28, of London, off the highway on KY-192.

Officers reported that they observed a vehicle traveling on KY-192 with canceled tags for failure to maintain insurance. After officers engaged with Lynch, he stated he did not have his license on him because it was suspended.

Officers realized the registration for the car did not match the information Lynch gave them.

After failing several field sobriety tests, Lynch was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle under a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, no operators license, and other traffic charges.

The last arrest was on July 4 during a traffic checkpoint on Tobacco Road.

Officers said they reportedly netted a Laurel County man who was driving under the influence on a controlled substance.

Edward Lee Hughes, 51, of London, was driving when his vehicle was stopped by officers. They noticed a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. When asked if he had any marijuana inside the vehicle, Hughes handed over a cigarette pack with a burnt marijuana cigarette.

Hughes’ failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card.

Sizemore, Lynch, and Hughes were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

