‘A second chance’: Kentucky lawmakers expand expungement options

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians working to leave their past behind now have more opportunities to start with their best foot forward.

A bill passed in the General Assembly earlier this year extends more opportunities for expungement to people hoping to overcome the obstacles that can come with a criminal record.

“They’ve clearly made it a priority to give a lot of people, especially here in Eastern Kentucky, a second chance,” said Pikeville attorney Tanner Hesterberg.

While expungement was already on Kentucky’s statutes, the latest amendments to House Bill 369 allow the act to be considered for multiple Class D felony offenses, as opposed to the previous language that only covered one offense, or a series of offenses linked with the same charge. Attorneys say this change opens the door to help qualifying individuals rid themselves of the old decisions that no longer align with the path they hope to walk.

Hesterberg said he is excited for the potential that comes with the recently-passed act. He believes it could be a game changer for getting someone with a record back in the workforce or settled into a home “without the overshadowing presence of past mistakes.”

“We have a lot of people here in Eastern Kentucky who are having their opportunities severely limited because they have felonies on their record. A lot of them are eligible to wipe those felonies off their record through expungement and they don’t even know it,” Hesterberg said.

He said major changes like eliminating barriers for housing and employment are only part of the impact. The expungements can also open the door for continued education or allow a previously convicted individual to regain the right to purchase and operate firearms. The latter, a concern he is seeing with a client who is on the track to seek expungement for low-level felonies he was charged with more than a decade ago.

“We’re not talking about Bonnie and Clydes here. We’re talking about good, honest, hard working people who want their record to reflect the positive changes that they’ve made in their lives since they made a mistake years ago,” said Hesterberg. “For people to expunge their records and move forward with their lives, unburdened by the weight of past mistakes that they might have made.”

His client, Michael Ratliff, already qualified for expungement before the change in language. However, he said he is happy to see any changes that would help those who are in similar shoes get closer to their goals.

“I ain’t got to deer hunt in 10 years,” he said. “I love to deer hunt, love to squirrel hunt, and I can’t do it.”

He said he wants to get his life back, so he has applied to request expungement of his possession convictions from more than a decade ago.

“All the money I made, I wouldn’t trade my gun rights for all of that,” he said. “I wouldn’t. If I had it to do over, it never would have happened.”

He said the new law could be a positive shift for people who deal with the stigma of a criminal record, but are reformed.

“People look down on you for it,” he said. “I mean and we’re all human and was none prefect but Jesus Christ. We all make mistakes. Some learn from it, some don’t.”

Hesterberg said anyone who believes they qualify for expungement should contact an attorney and begin the process to get back on their feet.

