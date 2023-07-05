Reed Sheppard eager for new challenge at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After just a month under John Calipari’s leadership, Reed Sheppard is ready to fill his responsibility...whatever that may be...as a Kentucky Wildcat.

The UK and former North Laurel guard spoke to the media for the first time in Lexington on Wednesday morning.

“I’m excited to do whatever it takes to win,” Sheppard said. “I don’t care if I shoot five shots or shoot 20 shots. It doesn’t matter to me. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win and just have fun with it and keep enjoying the process and keep having fun with teammates. "

Sheppard has already shown flashes of greatness among one of the best freshman classes in the country at practice.

No. 15 - Reed Sheppard 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kQ4MP6XJoa — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 3, 2023

“Reed, he can really shoot and get to the hoop and rebound,” said UK forward Adou Theiro. “People think he’s just a shooter but he can score at all three levels.”

Sheppard says he’s working with a different level of intensity and energy at Kentucky, and also a new number on his back. He switched from waring number three at North Laurel to his dad’s 15.

“It was really cool,” said Sheppard. “It was cool for me to tell him because it shocked him. I don’t think he was expecting it because I wore 3 my whole life, but after I told him it was a really cool moment.”

Kentucky will open up the offseason action next Wednesday in Toronto at GLOBL Jam.

