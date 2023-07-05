Man dies in July Fourth fireworks explosion in NKY, sheriff’s office says

Investigators say the man was trying to light a commercial-grade firework designed for electronic detonation via a homemade mortar tube.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man died on July Fourth in a fireworks incident in Florence.

According to Lt. Chris Hall of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a traumatic fireworks injury at the 200 block of Melinda Lane in Florence around 10:30 p.m.

The Boone County Coroner identified the victim as Brian Simpson, 48, of Florence.

Investigators at the scene found that Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade firework designed for electronic detonation via a homemade mortar tube.

“It looked like he had modified the lighting fuse, the wick a little bit to go off at a quicker time,” Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chriss Hall explained. “When you cut it, it explodes faster, so it’s not giving yourself much time to avoid injury.”

Authorities said that Simpson cut the wick in half and after the firework was lit, it exploded immediately, which caused his fatal injuries.

The investigation is being handled by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms & Explosives, the Florence Fire Department Investigation Team and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

Lt. Hall said in his more than 20 years in law enforcement, this is the first time his department has investigated a fireworks-related death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person's body has been found in Johnson County.
Body found in Johnson County
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper
Brad Calipari finds new home in the SEC
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
Body found in McCreary County

Latest News

crash
Pike County road reopened following two-car crash
Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, and has served several communities...
Miss Bowling Green wins Miss Kentucky 2023
Appalachian Arts Alliance Building
Appalachian Arts Alliance hosts theatre camp
Kentucky House Bill 369 has expanded the state eligibility for expungements.
‘A second chance’: Kentucky lawmakers expand expungement options
Ky. Alpaca Fleece and Fiber Month - Jordan 6