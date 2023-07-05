KSP Post 9 event raises money to benefit Shop with a Trooper program

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 officials say they raised more than $3,000 during their third annual outdoor car show June 24.

The car show benefited the post’s Shop with a Trooper Program.

The police post calls the show a success. All of the proceeds will go to deserving children in the area.

KSP Post 9 officials say they presented 38 trophies in total.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.