KSP Post 9 event raises money to benefit Shop with a Trooper program

On June 24, 2023 Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post hosted their third annual outdoor car...
On June 24, 2023 Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post hosted their third annual outdoor car show to benefit Post 9's Shop with a Trooper program.(Trooper Coleman / Kentucky State Police Post 9)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 officials say they raised more than $3,000 during their third annual outdoor car show June 24.

The car show benefited the post’s Shop with a Trooper Program.

The police post calls the show a success. All of the proceeds will go to deserving children in the area.

KSP Post 9 officials say they presented 38 trophies in total.

