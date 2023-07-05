KSP Captain reflects on the legacy Sgt. Jared Boggs leaves behind

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Jared Boggs died after suffering from a brief illness.

Since his death, thousands of people have shared their support and prayers for his family.

Sgt. Boggs served for Kentucky State Police Post 10 since 2005.

He was well-known in Harlan for his selflessness and personality. Something Captain Danny Caudill said will be missed.

“Well, he will be remembered here. He has been here, like I said, 18 years and you just can’t replace that type of experience, that personality, it is irreplaceable,” he explained.

Caudill said the past couple of days have been hard on everybody.

“Sgt. Boggs’ passing was very unexpected, it happened very quickly. We are saddened by the loss, we have been really busy trying to prepare for his funeral and his celebration of life, but it has been really a difficult time for us,” he said.

However, he said seeing the outpouring of support from the community, has helped.

“It is almost unspeakable the amount of support we have received, not just from the community, but from other law enforcement reaching out from across the state, across state lines even wanting to know what they can do to help. It is very comforting for not just us, but for his family,” he explained.

Capt. Caudill said he leaves behind a legacy for everyone that knows him.

He said that he has mentored and helped troopers along the way, serving as an inspiration.

“He has impacted young troopers here, he’s been a supervisor here since 2017, so he’s had the influence as a role model, not just for the community but for young and upcoming troopers and police officers in general, that have been able to be around him,” he said.

He said not only was Sgt. Boggs passionate about being a trooper, but he was even more passionate about being a father to his son Zachry, saying he was his number one priority.

“The school and the little league are things near and dear to his son’s heart, which made it near and dear to Jared’s heart. So, he wants to continue giving by helping his son with his future and making sure those things are around to exist to be a part of that,” he explained.

Which is why he was driven to be there every step of the way for his son and his family.

“He has coached every sport for every team that his son has ever played. He was very involved in his son’s life and in youth sports with him... He has impacted a lot of lives in Harlan County, not just from trooper, but as a father, as a coach. He’s a husband, a grandfather, a son, a friend, a brother, he has impacted a lot of people in this county,” he said.

In lieu of flowers, Sgt. Boggs’ family has requested that donations be made to Harlan Little League, P.O. Box 1005, Harlan, Ky. or to Harlan Independent Schools, 420 E. Central Street, Harlan, Ky.

Visitation for Sgt. Boggs will be Saturday, July 8 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. inside the Harlan High School gymnasium, with the funeral immediately following.

Sgt. Boggs will have a Kentucky State Police Honor Guard standing guard over him, with members from Kentucky State Police service as pallbearers.

He will be buried at Harlan County Memorial Garden.

Arrangements are being handled by Harlan Funeral Home.

