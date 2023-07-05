Hazy, hot and humid conditions continue today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The holiday weekend is over and now it’s time to head back to work. Thankfully, it looks like the weather forecast will cooperate, at least for today.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy fog is around this morning, so watch out for that early. Most of the day will be hot and dry, but some stray pop-ups can’t be ruled out in the heat of the day this afternoon. After starting out in the upper 60s this morning, we will soar into the upper 80s later today with a mix of sun and clouds. When you factor in the heat index, it could feel like the mid to upper 90s at times, so take your heat precautions.

Tonight, a few clouds will stick around and some fog is possible late. Lows drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

The summertime pattern of daily scattered showers and storms returns on Thursday and looks to stick around through the weekend and well into next week. The only things that could bring a few changes to that pattern will be a cold front on Friday and another possible cold front on Monday.

Some of the storms could be on the stronger side, but most look to stay below severe limits. Highs Thursday will stay in the upper 80s and drop slightly into the mid 80s on Friday with the passage of the cold front. They rebound quickly into the mid to upper 80s this weekend before dropping back into the low 80s with the second cold front on Monday.

Lows will stay close to 70 all the way into next week.

Welcome to July!

