Hazard High School teacher honored by Kentucky Department of Education

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard High School teacher has been named a Kentucky Teacher Achievement Award winner.

Luke Glaser is among 22 teachers that have been selected to now compete for the 2024 Teacher of the Year Award.

According to the Department of Education’s website, Glaser teaches AP calculus AB, AP calculus BC, and precalculus at Hazard High School.

We reported earlier this year on a comprehensive city internship program that Glaser helped to create.

Sara Peyton and Samuel Whitehead, both of Rowan County Senior High, were also nominated.

The teacher of the year will be announced in September.

