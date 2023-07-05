Hazard celebrates Independence Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard held its Fourth of July celebration downtown on Tuesday.

There were a multitude of events to celebrate Independence day. A favorite among the community is the annual fish fry which takes place in the pavilion next to City Hall. This is something that the veterans of Hazard look forward to attending each year, and they love giving recognition back to the community.

“They are so thankful for people looking at them as being a hero, but they look at everybody else as being a hero instead,” said Marlene Gregory, a cosmetologist at the Paul E. Patton East Kentucky Veterans Center.

It has been three years since they have been able to come out and it is something they enjoy each and every year.

“Yes, they were so excited because its been three years since they have gotten to come to one, so today was super exciting,” Gregory said.

Something new that the city is showcasing at this years event is the hot dog eating contest which took place at the amphitheater downtown. It was something the city wanted to add to try and attract new people to the region.

Nathan Lyttle was excited to be a part of something new taking place this year.

“We’ve done the fish fry forever, we’ve had fireworks, and the more that we can do to give folks something to do, and some entertainment is better, and I’ll take part in it every time,” Lyttle said.

Lyttle was the winner of the inaugural hot dog eating contest by eating 13 hot dogs in ten minutes, and was given a key to the city. He says he has never eaten that many in his entire life.

“I was just shy of 14 hot dogs in ten minutes. It’s more than I’ve ever ate at one time in my whole life,” Lyttle added

Another favorite is the parade that goes down Main Street. It is something the community can be a part of, like the kids who start it off by riding their bikes in the parade. City Commissioner Fitz Steele says that the parade is for the kids.

“You are the parade, you’re in the parade along with the fire trucks and policemen, but its for the kids to ride their bikes downtown,” Steele said.

Steele also says the mountains have had a hard time with disasters in the past year, and this gives the community a chance to celebrate Independence Day while having fun.

“The mountains, we’ve had a hard time with the disasters this past year, and we’re healing and its a time to bring everybody together, and we try to bring everybody together as much as we can, and we help one another in the mountains,” Steele added. “We take care of each other, and that’s what this is all about. Its to celebrate Independence Day, and all of our soldiers, military, and if it was not for them there would be no Independence Day.”

The city’s festivities conclude with a fireworks show later in the evening.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.