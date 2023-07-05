Farms across the state celebrate Ky. Alpaca Fleece and Fiber Month

Lavender Springs Alpaca
Lavender Springs Alpaca(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced July as Kentucky Alpaca Fleece and Fiber Month, celebrating the unusual livestock and what they bring to the state’s economy and agriculture.

In Johnson County, Lavender Springs Alpaca is one of more than 200 farms across the state raising these livestock animals for their fiber, which is then made into a vast array of goods.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“With the need for diversity in agriculture in Kentucky, they’re really bringing a piece of something new into the state,” said Lavender Springs Alpaca owner Ashlee Osoway. “The fiber is really diverse. It can be used for everything from socks and scarves and shawls to insulation.”

Osoway adds that farms like her own also have the opportunity to positively affect the region’s agricultural tourism while educating and celebrating the animals and their many uses.

“All these farms have different opportunities to really bring people into the state and to see all the changes that are happening in agriculture here,” said Osoway. “There’s a lot of things that are happening with this textile across the U.S., but here in Kentucky, with these farms growing, it’s really important to recognize it and to educate people about it.”

Osoway also said she encourages folks to come out to her farm to meet and learn more about these animals, adding that you can find out how to schedule a visit on the farm’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person's body has been found in Johnson County.
Body found in Johnson County
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper
Brad Calipari finds new home in the SEC
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
Sally Crumley was last seen in Frankfort just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023
East Tennessee woman missing out of Central Kentucky found safe

Latest News

Sgt. Jared Boggs (Kentucky State Police)
KSP Captain reflects on the legacy Sgt. Jared Boggs leaves behind
Alpaca Fleece & Fiber Month - Jordan 4:30
Generic school desk photo
Hazard High School teacher honored by Kentucky Department of Education
Tree removal companies and arborists are very busy after numerous severe wind events across...
Recent onslaught of severe weather slows down tree removal services