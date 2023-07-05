Farms across the state celebrate Ky. Alpaca Fleece and Fiber Month

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced July as Kentucky Alpaca Fleece and Fiber Month, celebrating the unusual livestock and what they bring to the state’s economy and agriculture.

In Johnson County, Lavender Springs Alpaca is one of more than 200 farms across the state raising these livestock animals for their fiber, which is then made into a vast array of goods.

“With the need for diversity in agriculture in Kentucky, they’re really bringing a piece of something new into the state,” said Lavender Springs Alpaca owner Ashlee Osoway. “The fiber is really diverse. It can be used for everything from socks and scarves and shawls to insulation.”

Osoway adds that farms like her own also have the opportunity to positively affect the region’s agricultural tourism while educating and celebrating the animals and their many uses.

“All these farms have different opportunities to really bring people into the state and to see all the changes that are happening in agriculture here,” said Osoway. “There’s a lot of things that are happening with this textile across the U.S., but here in Kentucky, with these farms growing, it’s really important to recognize it and to educate people about it.”

Osoway also said she encourages folks to come out to her farm to meet and learn more about these animals, adding that you can find out how to schedule a visit on the farm’s Facebook page.

