Community park dedicated to former Whitesburg mayor Tuesday night

Photo Courtesy: City of Whitesburg Facebook
Photo Courtesy: City of Whitesburg Facebook(City of Whitesburg Facebook)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A park in one Eastern Kentucky community now has a new name.

Tuesday night, on the 4th of July, Whitesburg’s Riverside Park became James Wiley Craft Memorial Park.

The dedication comes a little more than two years after the longtime mayor’s death following a battle with bladder cancer.

In a video posted to the City of Whitesburg Facebook page, current Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft told spectators at the annual celebration held there the idea for the name change came from his son, Letcher Circuit Judge Jimmy Craft, during the city council meeting on the day she was sworn in in July 2021.

“It was like a collective bunch of us just said why not do it on the 4th of July celebration because that was at a time that he loved so much. He was so proud of this park,” Craft said in the video.

You can see the rest of the video of the dedication below:

