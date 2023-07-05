Body found in McCreary County

The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.(Source: MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was reportedly found in McCreary County on Tuesday.

Officials said the body was found at 700 Webster Road in Whitley City, and dispatch called the McCreary County Coroner’s Office, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley City Fire Department, McCreary Emergency Management, and South McCreary Fire Department.

After officials with the coroner’s office arrived at the scene, they found the body about half a mile away from the home in a wooded area.

The McCreary County Coroner’s Office pronounced the body dead at 6:12 p.m.

The remains of the body were collected and taken to the coroner’s office.

After further investigation, a wallet with ID, a debt card, a credit card, a PayPal card, a concealed carry permit card and an insurance card was found with the name of Henry S. Lang.

The coroner’s office said the remains are believed to be Henry Stuart Lang, 38. Lang, of McCreary County, was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. on June 13, 2023, when he left his home at 700 Webster Road to take the garbage out.

Officials said Lang never returned to the home.

The remains were sent to the Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort for further identification and determination of death.

The incident remains under investigation by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office and the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person's body has been found in Johnson County.
Body found in Johnson County
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper
Brad Calipari finds new home in the SEC
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
Sally Crumley was last seen in Frankfort just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023
East Tennessee woman missing out of Central Kentucky found safe

Latest News

The London Police Department arrested three people during the last week (London Police...
Three people arrested in Laurel County in separate incidents
A Pike County road is closed after a two-car collision (Kentucky State Police).
Road closed in Pike County following two-car crash
On June 24, 2023 Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post hosted their third annual outdoor car...
KSP Post 9 event raises money to benefit Shop with a Trooper program
Photo Courtesy: City of Whitesburg Facebook
Community park dedicated to former Whitesburg mayor Tuesday night