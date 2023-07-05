Appalachian Arts Alliance hosts theatre camp

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance in Downtown Hazard is hosting a theatre camp for special needs children.

The Shooting Stars YouTheatre of Lexington Children’s Theatre is hosting the camp Wednesday through Friday for special needs children in Appalachia. Octavia Biggs the leader of the Lexington Children’s Theatre said that this is the fifth year doing the program.

“This is my fifth year doing this program here in Eastern Kentucky, and so I have been to several counties to offer this programming,” said Biggs.

She added the most exciting thing that she experiences during the camp is seeing the parents faces at the end of the week.

“I love watching the children on stage, but I feel like one of the things that is the most exciting is during the performance, watching the families watch their children on stage,” she said.

Tim Deaton the executive director for the Appalachian Arts Alliance said they opened the doors to the art station not long ago.

“So, I have been executive director for three years, and since my acceptation we opened up the doors to the art station in 2020. We’ve been providing programming for many people in our community for several years now,” Deaton said.

He added that this is the first time they have been able to host a camp for special needs artists.

“I feel like as an organization if we are here, and we tell everyone that we are here for the community, then we need to be here for all of the people in our community, and that is the population of our very special artists,” said Deaton.

Biggs also said that one of the things that she has learned this week is the importance of patience.

“I think one of the things that I have learned is the importance of patience,” Biggs said. “Offering different communication styles, and also making sure I have an open communication with their families, so they can convey to me things that those children enjoy, and things that can make them be successful.”

The special artists who attend the camp will put on a performance of the Aesop’s Fables on Friday July 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Hal Rogers Forum in Hazard.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.