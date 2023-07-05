Apartment building for elderly tenants in EKY goes almost a year without working elevator, residents say

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An apartment complex for people 55 years and older has not had a working elevator in almost a year.

It was damaged during last year’s flooding in eastern Kentucky.

One tenant says she has had her life significantly changed because of it.

Kathy Bays Alberts is a resident at The Federal Place Apartments in Jackson, and since July of last year, she hasn’t been able to leave the house much.

Just last year, Kathy was able to use the elevator to get up and down and do what she wanted independently. But last July, the elevator broke, and since then, the doors have been shut and yet to open.

After a year of isolation, Kathy is doing something about it.

“We are supposed to have a working elevator, and it has reached the point that I’m fed up with them, and I have no other option than to withhold my rent,” said Kathy.

It takes 43 steps to reach the top of her fourth-floor apartment, a difficult task for any, but it’s impossible for her.

Residents say they received a letter from management in May saying “the repairs are tentatively scheduled to begin during the week of May 22.”

Since that letter was sent, Kathy says she hasn’t heard from them, leaving the elevator still broken and Kathy waiting in her apartment.

Although Kathy is withholding her rent, she says she’s not scared of the repercussions.

“If they did evict me, how would they get me out of here?” said Kathy.

Kathy says she’ll keep speaking up until she’s free again.

Kathy says she has since contacted the governor’s office about this in hopes of getting the news about her situation spread across the state.

