AAA says record number of people traveling for long holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AAA says more than 50 million people are traveling during the long holiday weekend. That’s a new national record, but it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road.

We’ve seen widespread flight cancellations and delays. Experts say unpredictable weather and a shortage of workers are to blame.

However, travelers at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport say they’re grateful to be among the few flying without issue.

“So far, everything on the app is showing that it’s gonna be clear. Smooth sailing to get there,” Galen Hardy said.

Hardy is off to Savannah. He spends a lot of time in the air for work. Of all the airports he’s been to, he says Lexington is one of the smoothest.

“It’s nothing like Houston. Every time I go through Houston, I get stuck there. I’d rather fly here than I would Fort Worth or Houston,” Hardy said.

Meanwhile, Anthony Casey, a much less experienced flyer, is traveling to Florida.

“I’m a little nervous,” Casey said. “I was up all night just thinking about what the flight is gonna be like. I’ve never been on a flight before.”

Luckily, the first-time flyer is doing so without any hiccups. Unfortunately, that’s not the story for Imani Kaliid.

After visiting his sister in Lexington, Kaliid was off for a vacation in Panama, until he got to the airport.

“My passport expires in August and I didn’t know that you need at least three months in addition before your end date on your passport,” Kaliid said.

While Panama is in the three-month club, some countries require your passport to be valid for at least six months beyond the date of your trip.

The U.S. State Department says they’re currently processing passports in 10 to 14 weeks. If you’re planning a trip out of the country, experts recommend applying for or renewing your passport at least six months before your trip.

AAA says 43 million people are expected to be traveling by car for the holiday weekend. Kentuckians make up 545,000 of that number. AAA is predicting a more than 2% jump in Kentuckians opting to travel by car this holiday compared to 2022.

