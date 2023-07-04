UK football picks up 3-star secondary commit

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-star defensive player Quaysheed “Q” Scott committed to Kentucky football via Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

Scott is a Marion, South Carolina native who chose UK over other programs like Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, Appalachian State, and Miami (OH).

He is now the Wildcats’ 13th commit for the class of 2024 and the third in the month of July.

Scott was recruited to play as a defensive back and is listed as a top 100 ATH in the country, according to On3′s rankings.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper
A person's body has been found in Johnson County.
Body found in Johnson County
Brad Calipari finds new home in the SEC
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm

Latest News

Brad Calipari finds new home in the SEC
Terhyon Nichols - UK Commit
Kentucky football lands another 4-star recruit
Elijah Groves - UK Commit
Kentucky football adds four-star commit
wymt
‘Silent like the G in lasagna’: John Calipari talks NIL deal strategy