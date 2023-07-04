UK football picks up 3-star secondary commit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-star defensive player Quaysheed “Q” Scott committed to Kentucky football via Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

Scott is a Marion, South Carolina native who chose UK over other programs like Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, Appalachian State, and Miami (OH).

He is now the Wildcats’ 13th commit for the class of 2024 and the third in the month of July.

Scott was recruited to play as a defensive back and is listed as a top 100 ATH in the country, according to On3′s rankings.

