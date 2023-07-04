Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Tributes continue to come in following the death of a well-known Kentucky State Police trooper.

Sergeant Jared Boggs, who served at Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan, died Monday morning following a brief illness, according to a post from Kentucky State Police.

Boggs graduated from KSP Cadet Class 84 on December 20, 2005 and was promoted to sergeant in 2017. He spent his entire career at Post 10 in Harlan.

Boggs leaves behind his wife, Angie, and a son, Zach.

Governor Andy Beshear said that “we are forever grateful” and that Sgt. Boggs “bravely served our commonwealth for 18 years.”

Louisville Metro Police officers posted “Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in gray,” in a comment on KSP’s original Facebook post.

Arrangements for Sgt. Boggs have not yet been announced.

