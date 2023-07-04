Toasty Fourth of July week continues

WYMT First Alert Weather
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a toasty holiday throughout the region as we see plenty of sunshine this afternoon and evening, and we’ve got some more on the way as we head through the middle of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Not a bad night for fireworks regionwide as we continue to see mostly tranquil weather during the overnight hours. We’ll slowly fall back into the lower to middle 60s during the overnight hours. Some patchy fog, though, not out of the question as we head into early Wednesday morning.

A carbon copy of today as we head into tomorrow as brief high pressure remains in place throughout the region. This will allow highs to spike back above average with highs in the upper 80s to near 90º during the afternoon. I can’t completely rule out the possibility for a spotty storm or two in the afternoon, but most stay dry and hot. Overnight, we’re back to partly cloudy skies with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Late Week and Beyond

Our break from the showers and storms looks to be short-lived as we head through the later part of July’s first work week. Our next system starts to work in on Thursday. While we’ll likely start with a mix of sun and clouds, we’ll likely finish up with scattered showers and storms. We’ll continue to see highs above average in the upper 80s to near 90º.

More of the same as we finish up the week and head into next weekend. Likely to see waves of pop-up showers and storms Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as highs once again head up into the middle and upper 80s to near 90º. Severe weather doesn’t look like as much of an issue but we could see some heavy rain at times as those storms mosey on through.

