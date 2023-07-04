Pikeville City Commission holds meeting as mayor appoints interim City Manager

Pikeville City Commission named Brad Slone to be Interim City Manager
Pikeville City Commission named Brad Slone to be Interim City Manager(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville City Commission members hosted a special meeting Monday night as City Manager Phillip Elswick officially announced his resignation.

Elswick resigned June 30, having served in the role since May 2017.

There is currently no reason given for his resignation.

Deputy City Manager Brad Slone will take the role of Interim City Manager while commission members continue their nationwide search for Elswick’s successor.

“It’s not something I intended to happen but part of being a deputy is you prepare yourself in case circumstances require it,” Slone said.

Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter says they have confidence in Slone to serve in the interim.

“Brad’s been with us several years and has been assistant city manager that whole time,” Mayor Carter said. “He knows the day-to-day operations and worked hand-in-hand with the former city manager so we feel very confident and comfortable with this going forward as we do our search.”

Slone has not decided if he plans to apply for the city manager position yet, but said he wants to continue to help make a difference in Pikeville and is certain the next city manager will be a good fit.

“Whether I do end up applying and getting it or whether it’s working for somebody else I am confident the next city manager will be up to the job,” Slone said.

Mayor Carter said they are looking for the best fit for he position, which includes experience and a sense of understanding Eastern Kentucky.

“We’re looking for someone that’s got the same kind of experience. Someone that knows how to run a city and how to run a successful city because we are going to continue to move forward”

Mayor Carter added that he is unsure how long the search for a new city manager will take, but the sooner they get things started, the sooner they can find the right candidate.

Slone said he will continue work with community members and foster relationships with all communities in Eastern Kentucky.

