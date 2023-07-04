Pikeville celebrates Independence Day

Pikeville Independence Day
Pikeville Independence Day(Submitted Photo)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville is hosting its Independence Day celebration, bringing the community out for a night of fun, food, and fireworks.

City officials packed the park with face painting, game play, music, and more from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

With the party extending to Main Street, the Appalachian Wireless Arena’s outdoor stage invites magic and music lovers to enjoy live entertainment from 2 p.m. until the annual fireworks show at dark. Food trucks and street vendors are also lined up for a night of fun.

Find Independence Day events in your area here.

