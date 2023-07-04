Harlan hosts ‘4th Fest’ in honor of Independence Day

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘Red White and Zoom 5k’ kicked things off for the city of Harlan’s Independence Day celebration.

The Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission hosted its six annual ‘4th Fest’ with several activities.

The race had male and female divisions from ages 12 and under, 13 to 18, 19 to 29, 30 to 39 and 40 and up.

Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission Executive Director Brandon Pennington said the festival has grown a lot since starting it six years ago, when all they had was a small fireworks show.

“To watch it in its infancy and watch it grow to about five thousand people coming out, the first year that we did it, we just shot off fireworks, we did not have an actual festival that went with it. As times went on, we have just grown it and grown it and now people have come to expect it and they plan for it every year,” he said.

He added that the pandemic slowed them down but, they are still moving forward.

“It is just heartwarming to see so many people coming out especially when we are coming off of the end of the pandemic you know. For the longest time, celebrations were kind of put on pause and now it just feels so good to be able to get out and celebrate with all of your community,” he explained.

He added no matter the event, it is always fun to visit Harlan.

“We do have a lot of locals that do come for the event, but we also have a ton of visitors that come in for the 4th of July and it is a great way to connect them to our community and for them, experience our downtown and see our beautiful mountains and then also have a good time at the festival,” he said.

Pennington said he is continuing to see thousands of people come out.

“We have thousands of visitors who come down for the fireworks show, we will probably have four to five thousand people who will come down to the 4th fest. It is kind of phenomenal whenever, once you kind get into the fireworks display, you look around and there is just tons and tons of people surrounding you,” he said.

He said the support from the community is what keeps things going.

“And I think that our community has kind of really started to embrace just how event heavy our community has become and I think it makes our visitors want to come down more often and say ‘What is going on in Harlan County,’” Pennington said.

The festival had a parade before musical guests took the stage, followed by a fireworks show in downtown Harlan.

