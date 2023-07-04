East Tennessee woman missing out of Central Kentucky

Sally Crumley was last seen in Frankfort just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert has been issued by law enforcement in Central Kentucky for a Claiborne County woman.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for 75-year-old Sally A. Crumley of Tazewell, Tenn. She was reported missing in Frankfort just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crumley is white, with gray hair, standing approximately five-foot, five-inches tall and weighing 138 pounds. She was last seen along US-127 South in Frankfort and is possibly driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with Tennessee plates 735BHYG.

Law enforcement sources say she may be headed to Ewing, Va.

If you see her, you’re asked to call local law enforcement.

