East Tennessee woman missing out of Central Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert has been issued by law enforcement in Central Kentucky for a Claiborne County woman.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for 75-year-old Sally A. Crumley of Tazewell, Tenn. She was reported missing in Frankfort just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crumley is white, with gray hair, standing approximately five-foot, five-inches tall and weighing 138 pounds. She was last seen along US-127 South in Frankfort and is possibly driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with Tennessee plates 735BHYG.

Law enforcement sources say she may be headed to Ewing, Va.

If you see her, you’re asked to call local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.