Bluegrass 10,000 kicks off 4th of July events in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington’s Fourth of July celebrations are underway.

They kicked things off Tuesday morning with the Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run.

Regardless of experience level, the Bluegrass 10,000 takes runners through downtown Lexington along Richmond Road and back.

“It’s just hard,” said WKYT producer and runner Alexa Wingate. “it’s a hard race, but it’s really, really fun.”

For folks not interested in running the distance, there’s also a one-mile fun run.

More than 2,000 people are participating in the runs. For some, it’s their first time; however, for others...

“It’s definitely my last race, said runner Phillina Wingate.

This is Phillina Wingate’s 8th bluegrass 10,000. She says she loves running but is ready to focus on other things.

For Stephanie Thurman, the race started out as an idea on her bucket list.

“I started these races here in 2019; I turned 50. That was one of the things on my bucket list, so I did that, and ever since then, I was bit by the bug,” said Thurman.

It s a feeling Bluegrass 10,000 winner Antonio Marchi knows all too well. He’s been participating in this race since 2010, but his love for racing started when he was a kid after moving to the united states from Argentina.

“In physical education class, I ran the mile for a fitness test, and I ran it in 5:48, in 10-dollar shoes. Then I changed shoes, started concentrating, learning, and that’s how I got into running.”

His concentration (and new shoes) took him straight to the finish line.

Awards were given to first-place male and female winners after the races.

