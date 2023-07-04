1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas

By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - One person is dead and four others are injured after a fireworks explosion on July 4 in east Texas.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Locust Road.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a major fire at that location.

Officials confirmed one person was killed and four others were hurt.

Preliminary details indicated the accident happened as fireworks were being prepped for an event later in the day. The explosion involved fireworks and other incendiary materials.

Officials said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

