Two women charged after car strikes elementary school

Two women were charged after a car struck an elementary school in Monticello Sunday evening.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received a call from a woman who said she lost control of her car Sunday evening.

First responders received the call at approximately 5:07 p.m. when the woman told them she lost control of her car at the intersection of North First Street and College Street. As a result, the woman struck Monticello Elementary with her car.

An officer with the Monticello Police Department responded to a home on Ridgewood Avenue to talk with the caller who claimed to have been the driver and another woman who claimed to have been the passenger in the car.

After getting initial statements from the women, the officer requested to view video surveillance at the school.

The school’s video surveillance system recorded the incident, including where both women traded places in the car.

Heather Patton, 41, of Lexington was cited for Disregarding a Stop Sign, Operating on a Suspended License, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Obstructing Governmental Operations.

Ashley Barnes, 40, of Monticello, was cited for Obstructing Governmental Operations.

Patton and Barnes are to appear in Wayne District Court on July 10th.

