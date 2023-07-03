Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.(WTOC Viewer)
By WTOC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A new phrase posted on a Subway sign in Georgia sent social media into a frenzy.

The sign for the Subway restaurant in Rincon reads, “Our subs don’t implode.”

The phrase is presumably a reference to the recent implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five people near the wreckage of the Titanic.

WTOC has received several messages and comments from viewers, saying it was in poor taste.

A post on Reddit has thousands of comments, with many posing the question – how soon is too soon for jokes?

The store manager told WTOC the sign was removed, and no further comment would be made.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash in Johnson County
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
0629_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Two people arrested in Harlan County on drug charges
On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced 10...
Gov. Andy Beshear, FEMA announce new high-ground community
Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains

Latest News

Effects of Fireworks on Veterans and those with PTSD - 4:00 p.m.
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
Prestonsburg 911 Center
City of Prestonsburg responds to 911 Center criticism
Man who disappeared when he was 17 found 8 years later