Toddler loses fingertip in closing door at day care

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas mother is accusing her 1-year-old daughter’s day care of negligence after the toddler lost part of her finger when it was caught in a closing door.

Madilyn, 1, has her entire right arm in a cast after the tip of her right ring finger was severed June 2 at her day care, the Early Learning Center 2 in Cypress. The day care is operated by the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District.

The toddler’s mother, Danielle Hurt, says day care surveillance video shows her daughter walking in from the outside playground when a teacher she claims wasn’t paying attention allowed the door to close while Madilyn’s finger was in the doorway.

Hurt believes the day care acted negligently twice: first, by allowing the door to shut on her daughter and second, by not promptly calling 911 to try to reattach the finger sooner.

Instead, the mother says the day care called her to come pick up her daughter.

“Then, they said, ‘Oh, we need to give you her finger.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ I wasn’t aware that an actual good portion of her finger was in a plastic bag until I got ready to go. They did not let me know that upfront,” Hurt said.

A medical document shared by Hurt shows the amputation diagnosis at the emergency room, where doctors were able to reattach the finger. But Hurt says it’s likely going to fall off.

“It will become a lifelong deformity. She’ll never have that portion of her finger,” she said.

Hurt is looking into pressing charges for negligence. She wants the teacher and day care director fired for the permanent injury to Madilyn.

“This can’t be an accident if a teacher allows the door to amputate a good portion of a child’s finger,” Hurt said.

Child Protective Services say it’s investigating the incident and will report its findings to Texas Health and Human Services, which regulates child care licensing.

Cy-Fair ISD says it self-reported the incident to the state.

“Immediately after the accident occurred, the staff administered first aid to the child and called the child’s mom, who quickly arrived at the center and voluntarily transported her child to a medical facility. The incident was determined to be an accident; both the teacher and director remain employed by the district,” said the school district in a statement in part.

