Strong storm chances take a break into Fourth of July

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We can’t completely rule out a spotty shower or storm as we head through the Fourth of July holiday. However, thankfully, we can finally put to rest the seemingly incessant severe weather chances as we head through the first half of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Spotty showers and a couple of storms remain possible as we head through the evening hours, but we should finally be calming things down as we head into the overnight hours. Overnight lows stay mild and muggy into the lower to middle 60s.

Another muggy and toasty day for your Fourth of July festivities on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. That’ll help get us up into the middle 80s for daytime highs. I can’t completely rule out the potential for a couple of popup downpours or storms, but the vast majority just stay warm and toasty...still perfect for fireworks outside! Temperatures slowly fall back into the middle 60s overnight.

Midweek and Beyond

We’re still dealing with the mid-summer weather as we head right on through the week and even into the weekend. We stay mostly dry as we head into Wednesday as temperatures stay appropriately summery in the upper 80s to near 90º.

However, the unsettled pattern looks to return as we head through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. It doesn’t look as active as this past week and weekend did at the moment, but the possibility will be there for plenty of heat and humidity with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Indeed, highs look to hover in the middle and upper 80s each day as we settle back to muggy lows in the middle and upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.