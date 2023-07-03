Severe Thunderstorm Watch expires, spotty storms linger

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Severe Thunderstorm Watch was allowed to expire as the severe weather threat continues to fade away.

Sunday Night Forecast

Into tonight, the severe weather threat will (finally) come to an end, especially after midnight.

We will keep an eye on lingering showers, but we are not expecting any overnight severe storms.

Temperatures will be mild and muggy. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Just a First Alert, we are watching out for patchy fog as you walk out the door on Monday.

Drying Out, Warming Up

The good news, no severe weather is on tap for Monday. However, we are watching out for isolated showers to kick off the work week. It will not rain everywhere, but some showers will be possible at times. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s, and overnight lows fall into the upper-60s.

The Fourth of July is looking mostly dry and steamy. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region will remain dry. Highs soar into the upper-80s. The forecast is also looking nice for any firework shows Tuesday night. We remain dry but mild and muggy. Lows only fall into the upper-60s.

On Wednesday, the forecast remains hot and mostly dry. Most of the region remains dry, but an isolated shower can not be ruled out. Highs remain in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Lows remain in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances look to return for Thursday and beyond.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Thursday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be hot. We top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

On Friday, we are still watching out for isolated showers and storms. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s, and lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

