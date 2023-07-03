Scattered storms linger today, but mostly drier days are ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The severe weather waned overnight and now we are dealing with fog and a few scattered storms as we head toward the 4th of July holiday.

Today and Tonight

After what could be a somewhat dreary start to the holiday week for some, I do believe things improve some later today.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Chances for scattered showers and storms are around for the first half of your Monday as the cold front we’ve been tracking moves through the region, but will start to fizzle the deeper into the day we get.

The front won’t do a whole lot for our temperatures though. It will still be hot and muggy as highs topping out in the mid-80s.

Tonight, look for some partly cloudy skies with fog possible late. Lows drop into the upper 60s.

4th of July and Beyond

As we celebrate America’s birthday, it looks to be a mainly dry one. With temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, I can’t completely rule out a stray pop-up storm in the heat of the day, but I think most of us stay dry. If your community is doing fireworks on the 4th, you should be in good shape! Lows will drop into the upper 60s overnight.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look very similar as in the fact that we head back into the typical summertime pattern of heat, humidity and daily storm chances. Temperatures will be near 90 for Wednesday and Thursday before another potential cold front knocks us back a few degrees into the mid-80s by Friday. Lows will drop to around 70 each night.

Stay cool!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.