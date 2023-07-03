Queen City of the Mountains set to celebrate Independence Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On the Fourth of July, the City of Hazard will host their celebrations downtown. Even though some cities celebrated the anniversary of the nation’s independence this past weekend, Hazard is planning theirs for July 4th itself.

“We’re trying to add something every year. This year, the new event is the hot dog eating contest. You know the firemen and the police department, the city employees, they all cook.” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.

This year’s celebration starts with a fish fry starting at 11 A.M. at the shelter beside City Hall, followed by the hot dog eating contest at 1:00 P.M. with the city’s parade approximately thirty minutes afterwards. City Commissioner Fitz Steele says any child with a bike or tricycle is encouraged to come down and be a part of the parade.

“Any kid that has a bicycle, a trike, a tricycle, or whatever, come downtown and you are the parade,” Steele said. “You’ll be in the parade along with the fire trucks and the policeman, but it’s for the kids to ride their bikes through the town.”

Also included in the festivities will be a river float which goes from downtown to Perry County Park, live music at the downtown amphitheater featuring local talent starting at 7:00 P.M and Mobelini says that they always put on a great show.

“We have the community concert at the amphitheater right beside City Hall directed by Mrs. Letha Patterson, and anything Mrs. Patterson does is great. After that we have Midlife Crisis at 8:00 p.m. and it’s all a free concert,” added Mobelini

A fun Fourth concludes with the city’s fireworks display at approximately 9:45 P.M.

