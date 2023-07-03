Monticello man arrested for speeding, several other charges

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man was arrested after law enforcement determined he was driving recklessly and ran a vehicle off the road Sunday afternoon.

The Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center called upon officers to find a black SUV after they received calls about it traveling eastbound on KY-90 at a very high rate of speed.

As a Monticello Police Department officer was heading west on KY-90, he noticed a black SUV passing other vehicles in a dangerous manner. The officer clocked the SUV going at 101 MPH just before it passed the police car. After the officer turned around, he caught up to the SUV and the driver pulled off to the side of the roadway.

Cody Keith, 30, of Monticello, was arrested on several charges including speeding (26+ over limit), Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

