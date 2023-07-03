Monticello man arrested for speeding, several other charges

Police in Wayne County, Kentucky arrested a Monticello man on several charges Sunday evening.
Police in Wayne County, Kentucky arrested a Monticello man on several charges Sunday evening.(Monticello Police Department)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man was arrested after law enforcement determined he was driving recklessly and ran a vehicle off the road Sunday afternoon.

The Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center called upon officers to find a black SUV after they received calls about it traveling eastbound on KY-90 at a very high rate of speed.

As a Monticello Police Department officer was heading west on KY-90, he noticed a black SUV passing other vehicles in a dangerous manner. The officer clocked the SUV going at 101 MPH just before it passed the police car. After the officer turned around, he caught up to the SUV and the driver pulled off to the side of the roadway.

Cody Keith, 30, of Monticello, was arrested on several charges including speeding (26+ over limit), Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash in Johnson County
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
0629_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Two people arrested in Harlan County on drug charges
On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced 10...
Gov. Andy Beshear, FEMA announce new high-ground community
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded most of our region into a level 3 enhanced risk early...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more round of strong storms on the way today

Latest News

Two women were charged after a car struck an elementary school in Monticello Sunday evening.
Two women charged after car strikes elementary school
FIREWORKS
Celebratory fireworks can bring back bad memories for veterans
WYMT First Alert Weather
Scattered storms linger today, but mostly drier days are ahead
Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, and has served several communities...
Miss Bowling Green wins Miss Kentucky 2023