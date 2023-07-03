Letcher County community lines flags along Highway 7

Neighborhood lines highway with flags for fourth of July.
Neighborhood lines highway with flags for fourth of July.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Vada Watts began lining both sides of KY-7 in front of her home in 2021.

After seeing this patriotic décor her neighbor, Bob Banks, joined in on helping her to line both sides of the highway in their community.

The neighbors work together to make sure the flags are lined up for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Veterans Day.

“And we’ll do it three times a year,” said Banks. “We’ll take them down about two or three days after the holiday, and then we’ll put them back up again.”

The community they line with the flags is called Between the Twin Bridges, as it sits in between two bridges in Isom.

“Of course its patriotic, this part of Kentucky I guess we’re kind of patriotic.”

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash in Johnson County
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
0629_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Two people arrested in Harlan County on drug charges
On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced 10...
Gov. Andy Beshear, FEMA announce new high-ground community
Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains

Latest News

Effects of Fireworks on Veterans and those with PTSD - 4:00 p.m.
More communities are dealing with the aftermath of Sunday’s severe storms.
Cleanup continues in Woodford County after severe storm
Tens of thousands of customers remain without power across the Bluegrass after Sunday’s storms.
Thousands still without power in Kentucky after storm
Prestonsburg 911 Center
City of Prestonsburg responds to 911 Center criticism