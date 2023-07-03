Letcher County community lines flags along Highway 7

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Vada Watts began lining both sides of KY-7 in front of her home in 2021.

After seeing this patriotic décor her neighbor, Bob Banks, joined in on helping her to line both sides of the highway in their community.

The neighbors work together to make sure the flags are lined up for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Veterans Day.

“And we’ll do it three times a year,” said Banks. “We’ll take them down about two or three days after the holiday, and then we’ll put them back up again.”

The community they line with the flags is called Between the Twin Bridges, as it sits in between two bridges in Isom.

“Of course its patriotic, this part of Kentucky I guess we’re kind of patriotic.”

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.