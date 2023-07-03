Fridge or pantry? Heinz weighs in on how to store ketchup

Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.
Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pass the ketchup, please!

Independence Day is almost here, and many Americans are getting ready to celebrate with hamburgers and hot dogs – and the popular condiment.

Lately, some social media users have been debating the best way to store it.

The United Kingdom-based branch of ketchup-maker Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on the issue, saying in a tweet: “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!”

The company followed up the tweet by asking the public via a Twitter poll whether they kept their ketchup chilled or in the pantry.

More than 13,000 Twitter users responded, with over 63% saying they preferred the fridge and nearly 37% saying they preferred their ketchup in the cupboard.

A Twitter user posed the same question to Heinz in 2017. At the time, Heinz responded: “Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash in Johnson County
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
0629_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Two people arrested in Harlan County on drug charges
On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced 10...
Gov. Andy Beshear, FEMA announce new high-ground community
Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains

Latest News

Effects of Fireworks on Veterans and those with PTSD - 4:00 p.m.
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Prestonsburg 911 Center
City of Prestonsburg responds to 911 Center criticism
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
Man who disappeared when he was 17 found 8 years later