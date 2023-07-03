EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Casey Co.

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused some of the damage during Sunday’s storms.

An EF-1 tornado caused damage to a home in Casey County.

Albert Buck serves on the local fire department and says when the tornado warning was issued, it didn’t take long for him to know what kind of action to take.

Minutes after the tornado warning was issued, Buck said he saw the porch furniture get carried away and then heard the roof ripping off his home. He said his wife and kids were already in the safe room in the basement, and that’s quickly where he headed.

Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed this an EF-1 tornado with winds of about 105 miles per hour.

There was no major damage to any of Buck’s neighbor’s homes. It is almost as if his house was chosen by the tornado because of all of this destruction. However, instead of being angry, questioning, “Why did this happen to us?” Buck says he’s simply thankful and grateful no one was hurt.

“I really never thought that. We got church camp this week. My wife and kids left this week for it. I’ll join them a little later. It was the Devil trying to get at us. God’s got us. It will be alright,” said Horn.

Casey County Emergency Management officials say this is pretty much it for structural damage in this area. He also says no one was hurt.

The homeowner says they did have insurance to cover their losses and says it will be a while before the home can be lived in again.

