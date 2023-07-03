City of Prestonsburg responds to 911 Center criticism

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg hosted a news conference Monday, responding to criticism that came after the death of Floyd County woman Amber Spradlin.

Spradlin’s family hosted a news conference last week, addressing concerns with 911 dispatch and the county’s law enforcement response times, saying the issue may have been a factor in Spradlin’s death. Since dispatch now operates out of the City of Prestonsburg’s 911 Center, the family’s attorneys discussed concerns of inadequacies from the center.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton hosted a news conference Monday, saying the community response to the Spradlin case has fed into a lot of misconceptions and miscommunications.

“We are sympathetic to the grief that has surrounded the case of Amber Spradlin. We also understand that the limited information available to the public allows for many rumors and speculation,” said Stapleton. “It has come to our attention that there is confusion about how a 911 dispatch operates and how revenue is dispersed. Further, there has been an attack which was directed towards our personnel and the training they receive.”

Stapleton said some of the arguments made by attorneys for the family were baseless, causing more harm to the first responders who are working in the dispatch center.

“We hope to dispel some of the misconceptions and refute the outright lies that have been perpetrated towards the 911 system and our personnel. Hopefully this will help to educate everyone, so they can realize when someone is talking about facts or just making biased and politically-motivated comments,” said Stapleton.

Mark Wohlander, an attorney for the family, said in the news conference Thursday he plans to look into the legalities of the center’s move, saying he will not rest until it is moved back to KSP Post 9 and will contact Gov. Beshear’s office for help. He mentioned a situation from March, during which a Floyd County man allegedly called 911 and said he was going to shoot his brother.

“And three hours later, when the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office got notified... they went up there and when they got there, James had already been shot,” said Wohlander. “And David looked at the officers and said, ‘Well, if you’d have gotten here when I made the phone call three hours ago, I wouldn’t have had to shoot my brother. Now that’s a true story.”

However, Stapleton said the story was not as described.

“They quoted one call they said took three hours to dispatch and that’s incorrect,” Stapleton said.

The Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) Incident report- the log kept by dispatch to detail calls- shows the caller in question making contact at 1:29 p.m., informing dispatch of an issue with his brother parking his vehicle behind the caller’s car and “refusing to move it.” In the dispatch remarks, the caller said he and his brother had not been in a fight.

That call, according to records, was relayed to Kentucky State Police at 1:39 p.m., but “they advised their units are still 10-6 in a meeting.” At 1:40 p.m., according to the CAD, the sheriff’s office was then notified of the call and told “they didn’t have anyone available at this time, but would call when they got free.”

At 3:07, dispatch workers called KSP and the sheriff’s office again. KSP “did not have anyone available,” according to the CAD, but the sheriff’s office “advised they would attempt to get someone to respond.”

A second call to dispatch from the same address came in at 3:42 p.m., during which the caller “advised his grandpa had been shot.” According to the CAD for that call, he “stated they had called earlier and no one ever showed up.”

“That bothers me that somebody’s trying to politicize this and try to enflame people by utilizing the press with out and wrong information,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton said the “attacks” on the city’s 911 Center are unfounded. He said the attorneys spoke to many training and technological deficiencies that do not exist, in an attempt to discredit the work being done.

“Our dispatchers begin by completing a very extensive selection process, which includes a background investigation. They then attend the same dispatch academy that all 911 dispatchers are required to attend at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy. If they do not pass the classes, as a requirement of the hiring process, they will be terminated from the selection process. They then endure a probation period while being trained by different experienced dispatchers. Upon completion of the probation period, they are recommended for hire from the dispatch supervisor or terminated. They are also required to have between eight and 40 hours of in-service yearly,” he said.

The 911 Center, which has top of the line equipment and is prepared to transition into the next phase of technology as it comes, is something Stapleton said he would put up against any center in the area. With SMS and video chat capabilities, the response options are only growing and officials say the dispatchers are well-equipped to take care of any need that may arise.

But Stapleton said it is important to recognize the difference between the dispatchers and the act of the call being dispatched to an agency. He said the job of the dispatchers is to answer the call and contact or connect with the agency best suited to respond.

“If it makes it to our dispatch center, it’s answered,” he said. “The dispatch has not been a delay. When we get the information, it’s put out there. There has been a delay in law enforcement because of limited personnel.”

Stapleton said that limited personnel impacts the number of officers for agencies on a national level, but it does not impact whether a 911 call gets answered by the dispatch workers, which he feels is what the narrative has been since Spradlin’s murder. And while he understands the desire to see justice served for Spradlin, he wants to ensure his dispatch workers are not being unfairly “dragged through the mud.”

“I’m backing them 100 percent. They did nothing wrong,” he said. “Our technology, expertise, dedication, and professionalism is second to none.”

Stapleton said the city and its police department- which is not the same as the 911 Center- have been working with KSP to help in any way they can during the investigation. He also said he hopes to squash any rumors that Prestonsburg PD is the initial law enforcement agency for the entire county.

“I never said that. there’s never been anything in writing that says that. What we said we would do is: if we had the resources at that particular time, we’d try to help any way we can.”

He said the desire is to contribute to a better 911 system for the county, which he believes has already shown true in recent developments with radio communications, high-tech equipment additions, and more.

The officer shortage, he said, remains a separate issue that is also being addressed to better serve the county, bringing departments together to discuss the future.

“Egos have been put aside and there is stuff in the works to try to increase our personnel and increase the resources,” he said.

Many people in the community say the discussions about 911 are just a way to put off the discussion they want: Who killed Amber Spradlin? However, the only information made public about the murder case has come from the family’s attorneys as the KSP investigation continues.

“Don’t expect any arrests for a couple of months,” Wohlander said last week. “It was brutal. There was blood everywhere and there was blood that was mixed with other blood and other DNA.”

He said DNA will have to be extracted to determine who was involved and he believes KSP is working to get things in order for an arrest that will hold the right people accountable.

Interim Prestonsburg Police Chief Ross Shurtleff said his department has also been working with investigators to provide all applicable materials for the case and will only release what they can, but Stapleton maintains that “Amber Spradlin did not call 911.”

“I know they’re doing a great investigation and they will have someone apprehended eventually,” said Stapleton.

