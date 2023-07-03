Brad Calipari finds new home in the SEC

NASHVILLE, TN. (WYMT) - Brad Calipari, son of John Calipari, is heading to Vanderbilt to join Jerry Stackhouse’s staff, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic’s reported Monday afternoon.

Hearing Brad Calipari is headed back to the SEC — but as a rival to his dad. Jerry Stackhouse expected to hire Brad in a player development role at Vanderbilt. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 3, 2023

Calipari joins the staff as Vanderbilt’s director of player development.

He was previously the director of player development at LIU Brooklyn.

The former Kentucky walk-on played two seasons at UK from 2016-18, playing in 27 games.

