Brad Calipari finds new home in the SEC

(WKYT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, TN. (WYMT) - Brad Calipari, son of John Calipari, is heading to Vanderbilt to join Jerry Stackhouse’s staff, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic’s reported Monday afternoon.

Calipari joins the staff as Vanderbilt’s director of player development.

He was previously the director of player development at LIU Brooklyn.

The former Kentucky walk-on played two seasons at UK from 2016-18, playing in 27 games.

