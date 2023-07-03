Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 2-year-old Michigan girl

The Lansing Police Department is looking for Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of...
The Lansing Police Department is looking for Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Smith.(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Michigan who police say was kidnapped.

Police are looking for Rashad Maleek Trice, a Black man in his mid-to-late 20s. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith. They were last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing, WILX reports.

Police call this “a very urgent situation.”

Wynter is described as a Black female with braided, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows.

Police say Trice and Wynter were last seen in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with a Michigan license plate. It is unknown what direction the vehicle was headed, but there may be ties to Detroit.

If you have any information on where Trice or Wynter could be, you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash in Johnson County
0629_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Two people arrested in Harlan County on drug charges
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded most of our region into a level 3 enhanced risk early...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more round of strong storms on the way today
WYMT First Alert Weather
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expires, spotty storms linger
Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains

Latest News

Search for suspects ongoing after Baltimore mass shooting
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
WYMT First Alert Weather
Scattered storms linger today, but mostly drier days are ahead
Paris police prepare for another night of possible riots over teen's death