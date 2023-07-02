Two people arrested in Harlan County on drug charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested on drug charges.

On Thursday, deputies said they responded to a home on Qualls Road in Cawood.

After an investigation, officials confirmed they found suspected fentanyl and meth. They said they also found other drugs and cash during the search.

Charles Clem was arrested. Deputies said he faces several charges, including drug trafficking and drug possession.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, officials said they pulled a car over in Wallins. They found the driver had “multiple” active warrants.

After a search of the car, deputies reportedly found suspected controlled substances.

Michael Bowling was arrested and charged with drug possession. Officials confirmed he was also served four Harlan County Court bench warrants.

