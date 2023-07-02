Paintsville plays host to first-ever Paint Creek Freedom Fest

Paint Creek Freedom Fest
Paint Creek Freedom Fest(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In Johnson County, folks gathered in downtown Paintsville to celebrate Independence Day.

The first-ever Paint Creek Freedom Fest was held on Friday and Saturday with vendors, music, food and much more.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

“A street fair, plus a music festival, mixed in with a fireworks display, and so we brought in our community partners and everybody got together and here we are, we’ve planned this beautiful festival,” said Executive Director of Paintsville-Johnson County Tourism Jeremiah Parsons.

Parsons added the festival brought something unique to the region and brought the community together as one.

“We wanted to have something unique that people could do in our downtown that brings people together, fosters that sense of community, and of course, you know, celebrating the 4th of July,” said Parsons.

One vendor said it was an honor to be at the festival and to celebrate his country’s freedom and independence.

“Independence Day to me is everything,” said Daris Anderson, owner of Got Donuts. “It’s our freedom. It’s wonderful that we can celebrate our freedom here in the United States.”

The festival ended with a fireworks show on Saturday night and Parsons said the town plans to make the festival an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Leas
Eastern Kentucky man sentenced following 2019 rape investigation
Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their...
Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Remains of Kandi Green Gonzalez found after two years
A search warrant in Pike County led police to find large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl and...
Month-long investigation leads to major drug bust in Pike County
Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains

Latest News

fireworks
Folks continue shopping for last-minute Independence Day fireworks
0629_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Two people arrested in Harlan County on drug charges
Pikeville City Manager Resigns
The city of London is hosting their 23rd annual Red, White and Boom event on college park.
London hosts 23rd annual Red, White and Boom