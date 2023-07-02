NWS Office in Louisville Makes a Statement About Weather Radio Glitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather ravaged the bluegrass last weekend - leaving thousands grappling with the damage. For Madison County citizens, a new problem presented itself - the weather radios meant to alert them to severe situations didn’t work.

The weather radios were gifted from the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) and were entirely funded by a federal grant from FEMA - with hopes to keep the public in the know in regards to storm conditions and development. But on Sunday night, just as storms were peppering hail and strong wind gusts, the radios remained silent.

The National Weather Service Office in Louisville is responsible for issuing weather watches and warnings for the Madison County area - which according to their logs, they did. Brian Neudorff from the NWS office in Louisville spoke with WKYT about the error -

“We do know on our end, and after checking our logs - it did go out on our end. It did make it to the IPAWS system cause it then went out to the EAS, to the emergency alert on the cellphones, and it did go out to other weather radios on the Lexington transmitter. But somewhere along the way, some radios just didn’t get it.”

In order for these weather alerts to be sent to the AlertFM weather radio like the ones in Madison County - the information is first sent to IPAWS - The Integrated Public Alert & Warning System. This system then pushes the weather information to both the Emergency Management and other 3rd party entities to alert the public.

The alert that was issued by the NWS warned of reported baseball-sized hail and 80-plus mph winds, and while the warning covered multiple counties - madison county appeared to be the only area reporting a glitch with the radios.

Neudorff stated, “We’re working with Madison County EM’s, and we are really working into troubleshooting with the Madison County EMA’s where this ‘failure,’ if you will, or this glitch did happen.”

As severe weather conditions continue to loom across the commonwealth thanks to severe weather season, the NWS Office of Louisville hopes to encourage Kentuckians to have multiple weather alerts in place to protect themselves from glitches in the future.

Neudorff reminded folks that “It’s important to have multiple forms of information to get these alerts I think that’s true about anything when you are talking about planning and preparing for severe weather or any kind of emergency.”

