Lynch Community remembers Bennie Massey Sr.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bennie Massey Sr. was born and raised in the Harlan County community of Lynch and dedicated his life to giving back to his community.

He worked in the mines for more than 50 years, holding many different titles throughout his time in the mines. He worked as a union representative, helping people to understand the job of the union.

He used his influence in the community to help improve mine conditions as well as wages for miners in the Lynch area.

“A man of many things in this city. And he will definitely be missed,” said his brother George Massey Sr.

His pastor said that he worked closely with his pastor at Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church as a deacon for more than 50 years.

“I became the first Black Mayor of Lynch when Bennie was on the council,” said Pastor Ronnie Hampton of Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church. “Anything that I needed Bennie was there. And as a pastor, it was the same here. Anything I needed, him being a deacon, with all the influence Bennie was there.”

Before working together for the betterment of the community, Pastor Hampton and Massey played football together at Lynch Colored High School.

Massey was still working in his community helping people get to where they were going, repair things in their homes, and just praying with them when they needed it.

The funeral arrangements have been set for July 8th at Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church with visitation starting at 11 a.m. until the funeral begins at 1 p.m.

