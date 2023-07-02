Ketucky football lands another 4-star recruit

Tehyran Nichols - UK Commit
Tehyran Nichols - UK Commit(247Sports)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Tehyran Nichols committed to Kentucky Sunday night at his High School.

Matt Jones of KSR reported the news via Twitter Sunday evening.

The Cincinnati (OH) native chose Kentucky over a handful of major programs including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and more.

The Withrow University High School product joins another 4-Star defensive player Elijah Groves, who committed to UK on Saturday.

