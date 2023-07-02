Ketucky football lands another 4-star recruit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Tehyran Nichols committed to Kentucky Sunday night at his High School.

Matt Jones of KSR reported the news via Twitter Sunday evening.

Tehyran Nichols picks KENTUCKY



Huge 4 star get out of Ohio that picked Kentucky over Michigan and Penn State pic.twitter.com/7bszwI4T9f — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 2, 2023

The Cincinnati (OH) native chose Kentucky over a handful of major programs including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and more.

The Withrow University High School product joins another 4-Star defensive player Elijah Groves, who committed to UK on Saturday.

