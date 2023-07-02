Gov. Andy Beshear, FEMA announce new high-ground community

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced 10 alternative manufactured housing units will be coming to Letcher County for families impacted by last year’s flood.

An initiative that FEMA spokesperson, Kim Fuller, said provides a new solution to families in need.

“This is their forever home and we are really happy to be part of this Commonwealth of Kentucky and FEMA partnership to provide these homes forever,” Fuller said.

The cottage-style homes will be located on Thompson Branch Drive, on the site of an old coal mine.

Fuller said these homes are different than the typical limited housing units because of their size and durability.

The options for the alternative manufactured units include a two-bedroom home, which is about 932 square feet, or a three-bedroom home which is about 1,248 square feet.

The units will also include additional indoor living space, full sized kitchens and bathrooms, and additional outdoor living space including a porch.

Each unit comes fully furnished and will include a refrigerator, oven, microwave and dishwasher.

A community will be built around the homes by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Fuller said the people eligible to purchase these homes have received a letter from FEMA. She said if they are unsure they can call 1-800-621-3362.

Fuller says the initiative is a way to help fulfill the unmet needs of those struggling and encourages those still struggling to contact local officials.

“FEMA is not here just for a short period of time,” Fuller said. “We’re here for the long haul. If you have unmet needs, that you’re still in a temporary housing situation or you’re still staying with friends, let your county executive know.”

While there is currently no timeline as to when the houses will be complete, Governor Beshear hopes to have the community complete as soon as possible.

