Folks continue shopping for last-minute Independence Day fireworks

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Independence Day is right around the corner, but folks are still making some last-minute preparations.

At Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks in Paintsville, folks flooded the tents searching for the perfect bang for their buck.

Manager Deshea Elliott said, in spite of the weather, folks still paid a visit to their four locations across the region.

“Nobody even bothers with it, they’re still coming out,” said Elliot. “We had people here first thing this morning, about 7:30 rolling in, five or six cars, you know, the tents full right now, we’ve got tons of people over there helping them out, and you know everybody’s getting their fireworks starting tonight and all the way to the 4th so we’ll be pretty busy till then.”

Elliott also said three out of four of Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks locations are open 24/7 and to check out their Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.