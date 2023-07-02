Folks continue shopping for last-minute Independence Day fireworks

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Independence Day is right around the corner, but folks are still making some last-minute preparations.

At Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks in Paintsville, folks flooded the tents searching for the perfect bang for their buck.

Manager Deshea Elliott said, in spite of the weather, folks still paid a visit to their four locations across the region.

“Nobody even bothers with it, they’re still coming out,” said Elliot. “We had people here first thing this morning, about 7:30 rolling in, five or six cars, you know, the tents full right now, we’ve got tons of people over there helping them out, and you know everybody’s getting their fireworks starting tonight and all the way to the 4th so we’ll be pretty busy till then.”

Elliott also said three out of four of Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks locations are open 24/7 and to check out their Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Leas
Eastern Kentucky man sentenced following 2019 rape investigation
Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their...
Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
Remains of Kandi Green Gonzalez found after two years
A search warrant in Pike County led police to find large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl and...
Month-long investigation leads to major drug bust in Pike County
Looking for 4th of July Fireworks displays? Here is the 2023 list of events across the mountains

Latest News

Paint Creek Freedom Fest
Paintsville plays host to first-ever Paint Creek Freedom Fest
0629_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Two people arrested in Harlan County on drug charges
Pikeville City Manager Resigns
The city of London is hosting their 23rd annual Red, White and Boom event on college park.
London hosts 23rd annual Red, White and Boom