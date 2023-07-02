FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more round of strong storms on the way today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chances for strong to severe storms are again possible today and some of these could pack a punch. Please have a way to get any weather alerts quickly if they are issued. Keep all devices charged and batteries in your weather radio as a backup in case we lose power.

Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded most of the region to a level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather.

While all modes of severe weather are on the table, the main threat will continue to be damaging wind and the possibility of some large hail.

Showers and storms will be around off and on throughout the day, but current modeling (which is getting better now that it has something to track) shows the main line will arrive in our western counties around 5 p.m. this evening and work their way east. The worst of the storms should start to die down by midnight.

Extended Forecast

Models are trending warmer and drier as we kick off the work week.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday, but most of the region looks drier. Also, we are not expecting any severe weather on Monday. Temperatures look to warm into the mid-80s, and lows look to dip into the upper-60s.

Most of the region looks dry and hot on the Fourth of July. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us will be dry. Highs look to soar into the upper-80s by Tuesday afternoon under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, lows look to fall into the upper-60s.

Wednesday also looks mostly dry and hot. Temperatures remain in the upper-80s and lower-90s. A stray shower will be possible, but most of the region looks to stay dry and partly cloudy. Overnight lows only bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

