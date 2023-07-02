Church in Hazard hosts Patriotic service

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -It is the Fourth of July weekend, and many churches across Eastern Kentucky will be hosting Patriotic services over the weekend and throughout next week.

One church having one of these services is First Baptist Church in Downtown Hazard, Kentucky which has been around for over one hundred years. Tim Reynold, who is the Pastor, says it is something we have been doing since I’ve been here.

“Since I’ve been here as the pastor for the last four years, we have been celebrating the fourth of July. Sometimes it’s a few days early, and sometimes we are a few days late. It is a time that we recognize Gods blessings upon our Nation,” Reynolds said.

This is something that the whole congregation loves to come together and celebrate every year with Patriotic songs and readings.

“We celebrate it by singing patriotic songs, we celebrate it by some Patriotic readings, often quoting from the Declaration of Independence.” Reynolds said.

The Sanctuary was decorated in all things Red, White, and Blue and you could feel the Patriotic spirit in the air. Reynolds said the congregation all waved American Flags as well.

“The audience participated this morning as they were waving flags, and they were standing and saluting. It’s a time in our world today where we don’t often say the Pledge of allegiance, and this provides us a time to do that.” Reynolds said.

If you were unable to attend Sunday’s service, there are plenty of ways to get connected with First Baptist in Downton Hazard, Kentucky.

Sunday school takes place at 9:30 A.M. with the church service following at 10:30 A.M. There is also a service on Wednesdays starting at 6:00 P.M.

Later this year First Baptist Church will be celebrating their 125th anniversary.

