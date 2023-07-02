7-year-old receives hero certificate after helping her dad during allergic reaction

Audrey & Nathan Stidham
Audrey & Nathan Stidham(Wise County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A 7-year-old girl in Southwest Virginia was deemed a hero after helping her dad during an allergic reaction.

Trooper Nathan Stidham, with Virginia State Police, was stung by a bee on Monday, and officials said this caused a severe allergic reaction.

Stidham was able to pull his car over and call 911, but he lost consciousness before talking with the dispatcher.

“The dispatcher could hear a small child saying ‘daddy wake up, open your eyes’ over and over,” officials posted on Facebook.

The dispatcher was able to track the call, and she sent officers to their location. She was also able to get the child to pick up the phone.

The 7-year-old, named Audrey, provided her location, the car’s description and updated officials on her dad’s condition. Audrey also flagged down the responding officers.

Trooper Stidham and Audrey were able to later visit the dispatch center and meet the dispatcher.

Audrey received a 911 hero certificate, a pin and a stuffed animal for her brave response.

